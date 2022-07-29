The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Brock John Hynes granted bail in Tamworth court after Instagram message allegations

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 29 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has claimed he did not breach a court order by writing messages on a social media platform. Picture from file

A TAMWORTH man has been released on bail with a stern warning to comply after insisting he did not write certain messages from his Instagram account.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.