A TAMWORTH man has been released on bail with a stern warning to comply after insisting he did not write certain messages from his Instagram account.
Brock John Hynes pleaded not guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO); and stalking or intimidating, when he fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody earlier this week.
Defence solicitor Andrew Maloney made a successful release application, telling the court the allegations related to messages on the social media platform Instagram.
He said Hynes was "adamant" he did not write or post the messages and claimed he had a witness with him at the time.
He told the court it was not uncommon in the modern day for some people to be able to access other people's social media accounts with their log-in details.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the allegation being levelled was a serious one.
She said if it was a false defence for Hynes then it would go towards the "coercive control" element of domestic violence.
But if it Hynes was being wrongly accused, it was also extremely serious, she said.
The court heard the alleged victim did not live in the local area.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said he would not oppose bail if Ms Soars gave Hynes a very stern warning about complying. Hynes was released but must follow strict orders including to report to police three times-a-week and comply with the AVO.
Ms Soars strongly suggested he get off social media - including Instagram - or at least change his passwords and log-in details.
The matter was adjourned to a different court next month.
