The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council scraps waste voucher mail out, urging locals to apply online instead

By Newsroom
Updated August 1 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council is urging locals to apply online for their free waste vouchers. Pictures by Peter Hardin, Tamworth Regional Council

Gone are the days of Tamworth's bulky goods waste pick-up and finding your waste vouchers in the mail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.