Gone are the days of Tamworth's bulky goods waste pick-up and finding your waste vouchers in the mail.
Now, it's a click and collect arrangement with Tamworth Regional Council urging locals to log on and apply for their free waste vouchers.
The quarterly voucher allows a household to chuck out a standard box trailer load - or up to two cubic metres - of waste at any of council's landfills.
Council has scrapped the voucher mail out and has moved to an online form through its website.
"Once the form is completed and property detail has been verified, a voucher will be emailed to the resident who applied for it,'' council's waste recovery manager Morne Hattingh said.
"Residents who do not have use of a computer are asked to call our customer service team on 6767 5555 and a staff member will help them with the process. It will allow residents to access their voucher at a time when it is needed rather than having to wait for it to arrive in the mail."
The voucher also displays a unique QR code for each property meaning locals with a smart phone can show their device to the landfill staff, instead of printing the voucher.
Mr Hattingh said the move was temporary while council tracks towards a self-service platform later this year.
"The new online form is an interim measure for the next few months and we ask that the community be understanding and bear with it until the more seamless process is launched," he said.
The waste vouchers cannot be used to dispose of asbestos, tyres or skip bin services.
Council said more information on the vouchers will be on the website, along with the online form to apply, at www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/waste-vouchers
