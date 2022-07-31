AN ICE dealer faces more time behind bars after he crashed a car on the outskirts of Tamworth then hid a pencil case stuffed with the drug in long grass nearby.
Brady Marquett will front sentencing in Tamworth Local Court after admitting to supplying prohibiting drugs, as well as a string of driving charges earlier this month.
Hearing dates were vacated for some of the charges after Marquett's defence solicitor confirmed the guilty pleas.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the case to later this month.
Marquett is in custody for the offending and made no application for release.
The 26-year-old was arrested and was placed under police guard in hospital after plain clothes officers found his black Holden Captiva crashed off the side of Warral Road in West Tamworth on the night of March 10.
Police from the region's reinforcement squad were travelling behind the Holden as it headed towards Tamworth from the Currabubula area just before 10pm.
The officers noticed the black car accelerate to estimated speeds of up to 130km per hour along Duri Road and followed it when it turned onto Warral Road.
"Police continued along this road and have located the black Captiva crashed onto the western side of the road in a ditch," the statement of facts tendered to the court said.
Police noticed Marquett pulling at a section of grass nearby and asked if he was okay.
"Yer, yer, did I kill the kangaroo?" he asked the officers. He told them he was a green P-plater and was disqualified from driving.
Police searched the grass area and found a section that had been "pulled down".
"On lifting it up, a blue and white polka dot pencil case was located," the facts said.
The bag revealed three golf ball-sized chunks of a chrystallised substance, and other bags with similar contents were discovered.
Testing later found the three bags were stuffed with a total of 105g of methamphetamine, or ice.
A search of the car uncovered an iPhone on the dashboard with a speedometer application open, showing Marquett had travelled more than 350km and had reached a top speed of more than 187km per hour.
He was handcuffed and taken to hospital by an ambulance.
The arrest was lifted for Marquett to continue his treatment but he fled - with a cannula still in his arm - without consulting a doctor.
Police investigated his whereabouts and he was brought before the court.
Marquett will be sentenced for supplying a prohibited drug; driving disqualified; driving recklessly or furiously; driving under the influence of drugs; and driving with illicit drugs present in his blood.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
