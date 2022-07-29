FIESTA La Peel is all about celebrating the coming together of people.
That's why Multicultural Tamworth and Tamworth Regional Council weren't going to let COVID restrictions get the best of the annual event.
Despite being called off in 2020, organisers are making up for lost time by throwing a second Fiesta La Peel celebration in just one year.
The ball is rolling with applications now open for stallholders and performers until September 15.
Migrants who own restaurants in town, perform in local cultural groups or just want to share traditional family recipes with their community are encouraged to get involved.
Multicultural Tamworth chairman Eddie Whitam has been looking after migrants for more than four decades.
"The whole thing is about encouraging migrants to come out into the street and show their wares, their food, their culture, their music, their dance," he said.
"It's about being inclusive to get everybody to be a part of everything.
"We don't only want the migrants, we want the local people to come down as well."
The Tamworth region is home to over 80 different nationalities, a Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson said.
Exactly which will get involved, Mr Whitam can't be sure of just yet - it all comes down to the applications.
"It depends on who's new on the block I suppose," he said.
The chairman can't promise that newer migrants to the region, including those from Ukraine, will share their cultural delights.
"It's easy to say bring people but we don't know where they're at," he said.
"They're still settling."
He does expect people from Gunnedah, Armidale, Narrabri, Barraba, Quirindi and Nundle to show up in droves.
The annual event celebrates the diversity of the New England region with a showcase of lively cultural performances and delicious food from across the globe.
The event, last held in March, will return to its October timeslot with plans forged to celebrate on Saturday, October 15 in Bicentennial park.
"It's one of the best times of year," Mr Whitam said.
"Never had a wet day.
"We want everyone to be involved - because that's what we do."
Apply to be a stallholder or performer online.
