Who's doing what and when in our Tamworth community

Advertisement
When: July 24, 2pm
Where: The Pub, Gunnedah Road Tamworth
What: Sharon Henry and Jillian Grey, both members of Can Assist Tamworth, will be losing their hair to raise much needed funds to support local cancer patients. Come down and meet our wonderful volunteers and grab a few raffle tickets as well. One hundred per cent of the money we raise here stays in the region. Entry is free.
Opening in time for the last few days of NAIDOC Week is Walking through a Songline. A dramatic digital experience based on a component of the National Museum of Australia's internationally acclaimed exhibition.
Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters will open at Tamworth Regional Gallery on 9 July to the 28 August 2022.
Walking through a Songline is a portable pop-up light installation in which visitors can immersive themselves and experience the nexus between ancient knowledge and new technology.
When: July 22 from 12.30pm
Where: Oaktree Retirement Village
The United Hospital Auxiliary invites you to a Soup and Damper Day at 12.30 for 1.00 pm on Friday 22 July at Oaktree Community Centre Warwick Rd.
Come and enjoy a two course lunch, entertainment and a guest speaker. Cost $20.00. Bookings: Phone Sally on 0410609583 or Carol on 0427456328
When: July 23 from 8am
Where: Calala Inn car park
Calala Rotary will host its markets again with free entry. Come along and enjoy a variety of stall including brick a brak, craft, cakes, honey, clothes, plants, second hand goods and much, much more. Enquiries call 0488652280
Annual General Meeting
When: July 23 @1.30pm
Where: 62-64 North Street, Tamworth, NSW.
Advertisement
The family history rooms and extensive collection of Genealogical Resources are available for public use from, 10am to 1pm. With experienced members are available to give assistance and advice. Members, please note your annual fees are due. The 2022 Annual General Meeting will commence at 1.30pm.
Members $2; Non-members $5. For further enquiries, email webmaster@tamworthfamilyhistory.org
July Dinner Meeting
When: July 27 at 6:30pm for 7pm
Where: North Tamworth Bowling Club
Come celebrate and dress for Christmas in July. Our guest speakers for the evening are Aletia Norman Zone Councillor for area NI01 and Sally Cronberger VIEW Advisor to New England and North Central NSW. Aletia and Sally will share news from VIEW and how their roles operate to assists the many clubs throughout the region. New members most welcome.
Advertisement
Cost: $30
RSVP and Apologies to Judith, 0439 798 965, by Saturday 23rd July 2022
AGM & General Meeting
When: Tuesday August 2 @ 5:30pm
Where: St Andrews Hall Tamworth City Uniting Church Marius St
The next meeting of the Nioka and New England Palliative Care Services Incorporated as well as our Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 2nd August 2022 at 5.30pm at Tamworth City Uniting Church, Marius Street in the "St. Andrews Room". For more information please call Helen 0418435771
Advertisement
August Walk
When: 14th August at 10am
Meet at yellow marquee on the Bicentennial Park side of Hopscotch at Tamworth Regional Playground. We walk and talk about life's trials and tribulations taking in the picturesque riverside walk, BYO drinking water, be sunsafe and COVID safe. What to expect? A warm, friendly welcome and free T-shirt ... chat, laughter, meet others and free sausage sizzle after the walk. Arrive 9.45am for 10am start.
Free event, find Walk n Talk for Life Tamworth on Facebook.
Are you wanting to meet new friends or are new to Tamworth and would like to meet up with other ladies for a friendly lunch. This organisation is not for profit, and meets monthly and supports local Charities. New Members are always welcome. For more information please call our Membership Officer Rosemary at 0427652141.
Every Wednesday. Tamworth New Vogue Dance Group holds a dance at Jubilee Hall near the Uniting Church in Marius St. 7pm till 9pm. $5 admission. Tea and coffee provided. Contact Alan 0402419197 or Jill 0419480244 for further info
Advertisement
On Saturday 23rd July, the Tamworth New Vogue Dance Group will hold a social at Jubilee Hall near the Uniting Church in Marius St.
When: 7.30pm until 11pm.
Admission is $7. Raffles and Lucky door prizes available. Please bring a plate to share for supper. Contact Alan 0402419197 or Jill 0419480244 for further information.
New Opening Hours: Thu, Fri, Sat 9:30am - 1pm
Where: Hallsville Uniting Church, 1266 Manilla Road
Now available - Selection of quality, pre-loved winter clothing and blankets. Your purchases support locals in need. Come and enjoy our warm welcome, great coffee and home-baking! Everyone welcome, groups by prior arrangement. For more information contact Margaret on 0408 660 025.
Advertisement
Tamworth Cottage Gardeners meet on Thursday 28th July at "Wests" Phillip Street, Tamworth. Club opens at 9.30am. Meeting starts at 10 o'clock.
Guest speaker talking on how to prune roses and grow them from cuttings. Out trading table will have locally grown plants for sale. Flower of the month is "winter flowering bulb", photo of the month is "Pests Good or Bad Bees, Caterpillars and/ or Damage to a leaf".
All visitors are most welcome.
Free introduction
When: July 30 at 10.30am
Where: Bicentennial Park, Tamworth
Advertisement
Contact: Brian 0423403529
A free introduction about Tai Chi is being offered to all. This event is suitable to all age groups and will enable attendees to see how Tai Chi can help both mind and body, with gentle exercise and movement.
Musical afternoon
When: July 30 at 2pm
Where: Tamworth Community Centre
$20 per ticket which includes afternoon tea
Advertisement
A musical afternoon featuring the talents of the Southside Uniting Men's Choir, Tamworth Ukulele Group, Bill Gleeson, Ann Walsh, Peter Donaldson and Graham Crane. Afternoon tea included in the entry fee & TEVC is renown for its fabulous food. Raffles & lucky door prizes. Money raised for The Smith Family
July monthly meeting
The Tamworth RSL Sub-Branch advises members, the next monthly meeting will be held in the Dennis Condon Room, West Leagues Club, Phillip Street, Sunday 31st July @ 10.30am. The Xmas lunch to follow, Mem $10, tickets available from RSL Sub Branch, Bridge Street.
Pins and Needles Camp
When: August 12
Where: 5pm
Advertisement
A three-day camp for years in years 5-8 introducing the world of needles, learning to operate a sewing machine, and having plenty of fun on the way, all in a caring Christian environment.
Each girl will complete hand and machine made items and pick up useful hints and skills.
Cost: $125, up to 100 per cent discount for those in need.
Contact Janelle Tongue 0428 421 206 or sunsw.org.au/camps
Members of the Northern NSW Federation of Justices of the Peace (Tamworth Branch) are in attendance in the foyer of Ray Walsh House each Monday from 10am to 1pm for the purposes of witnessing signatures, certifying copies of documents and other JP related matters.
Our local branch of the Justices of the Peace Federation will be holding their next meeting on
Advertisement
FRIDAY JULY 22nd at 7pm in the RED CROSS HALL in Kable Avenue, Tamworth.
Our guest speakers for the evening will be our local member of Parliament Kevin Anderson and a staff member Rachael Wells from our Tamworth office.
They will be speaking on the the process of applying to become a Justice of the Peace, the important roll that JPs assist the community and highlight some interesting facts regarding JP work.
The meeting is open to all Justice of the Peace and the general public are most welcome to attend also.
Craig Hamilton - Mental Health Matters (Presented by Billabong Clubhouse)
Advertisement
When: September 21 @ 3.30pm
Where: Tamworth Community Centre.
Radio presenter, author and mental health speaker Craig Hamilton will share with us his own story of recovering from mental illness, strategies for better mental health and how we can all reduce the stigma around mental health. Join us at Tamworth Community Centre for an unmissable free speaking event. Event is free.
Sing Australia Tamworth, a friendly, relaxed sing for fun community group requiring no expertise, just a love of singing. Great morale booster ; singing has so many benefits.
Where: St Peter's Church, South Tamworth
When: Every Monday evening of school term. Gather at 5.15pm for 5.30pm start, finishing at 7.15pm. Cost: Introductory fee of $5 per week and membership of the national organisation. Contact: Janelle on 0437 652397
Advertisement
When: 1st and 3rd Wednesday each month 6pm for 6.30pm
Where: North Tamworth Bowling Club
Meet a group of men who strive to make a difference in the community while enjoying camaraderie and fellowship. Meet the members. Find out more about what we do. If you would like to attend a meeting contact John Hook on 0407 005339.
Like Tamworth, Manilla now has its very own parkrun event every Saturday. Chaffey Park parkrun launched on 9th April. Community events like parkrun are a wonderful way for the community to become involved in a regular event, either by participating in the run/walk or by volunteering. Chaffey Park parkrun welcomes Tamworth parkrunners any Saturday for a 7.50am start at Chaffey Park. For more information you can email Chaffeypark@parkrun.com, or see our Facebook page Chaffey Park parkrun
Monthly Meeting
Advertisement
Second Tuesday of the month. Commencing 10 am at Tamworth Community Centre, cnr Darling and Peel Sts. New Members welcome. For more information, contact Marion Lewis 0414 635 487.
Meetings are held at the Tamworth Community Centre on the first Tuesday of each month. New members are very welcome to join this friendly club. For information contact Laurie Muldoon on 0408 481 680.
Recommencement of Seniors Computer Training for Term 3 2022
The Club provides one-on-one computer training for Windows, Apple, and Android operating systems and applications. We also offer online training for seniors. All students must have had their Vaccinations.
The club has a COVID-19 plan in place. Term Fees apply. Enquiries from new or current students can be made to Trish on 0447 670 234, or to the Club rooms on 6762 4352.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.