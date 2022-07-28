Upwards of ten tonnes of food was delivered to Tamworth Homeless Connect giving a leg up to the city's most vulnerable.
The hefty load included cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, bananas and many other items which are now far too expensive for the daily budget of many.
Food programs manager for Foodbank NSW Adam Loftus said people eagerly took advantage of every type of food they brought along.
"It's everything at the moment. The one we always get asked about at the moment is broccoli with it being so expensive, and bananas," he said.
However, while there was plenty to go around, not everyone was able get along to the event.
Mr Loftus said they made sure the food got to those who needed it by allowing people to take as much as they needed to share with family and friends in need.
"Particularly elderly family members, people are collecting for them," he said.
"We're more than happy for them to do that, we help them carry their bags back to the car and off they go."
Much of the produce has come from the Sydney markets and Riverina according to Mr Loftus, but it's all refrigerated and arrives fresh.
It's a service that is invaluable to those who largely eat unhealthy food, which often happens when the budget is tight according to Joblink Plus community engagement coordinator Katrina Higgins.
"You do go for the unhealthy food because it is cheaper and it's really tough to feed a family at the moment," she said.
"This just takes the pressure off for a day and that's why we're here."
But while the food is on offer, Ms Higgins said you still have to overcome the stigma against homelessness, which can make people apprehensive about taking their share of fresh food.
"This is a judgement free zone and we're here to help before it gets bad and you are living on the street," she said.
Making sure people are comfortable is a key role for local organisations according to Mr Loftus.
He said community organisations help direct people who come for food onto other organisations, that can help them long term.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
