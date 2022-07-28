The first big powerline upgrade of the New England's renewable energy zone should shave about $130 off annual household power bills statewide, according to the state's energy minister.
Matt Kean was in Tamworth on Thursday to announce the completion of the $236 million Queensland-NSW Interconnector project, linking the two states' power grids.
The enormous upgrade to New England powerlines had been his first infrastructure announcement when he first took up the job, he said.
"We know that the New England has some of the best renewable energy resources anywhere on the planet," he said.
"Today with upgrades to our transmission network, like we're seeing behind me, we're unlocking that potential to deliver some of the cheapest, cleanest and most reliable electricity anywhere in the world."
The state's energy minister and treasurer said the project would cut costs by $130 for homes and $330 for businesses, partly by enabling cheaper green energy, and partly by improving the stability and efficiency of the grid itself.
Transgrid CEO Brett Redman said the project was the first project within the Australian Energy Market Operator's Integrated System Plan to be completed by the agency - but wouldn't be the last.
He said the $236 million project was on time and on budget and gave his thanks to "landowners along the route, who worked closely and positively with us to ensure the project resulted in smooth delivery."
When finished, the New England will be the state's biggest renewable energy zone, generating four times the juice of Liddell power station and powering the equivalent of more than a million homes on its own.
The minister refused to elaborate on the timeframe for when the design of the energy zone would be complete, except to say it would be done "as soon as possible".
He also refused to give an update on future projects within the new Integrated System Plan. The 2022 plan includes investment in the New England of multiple billions, with the $1.9 billion New England REZ Transmission Link slated to be complete by July 2027.
The interconnector project funded the upgrade of 300 kilometres of transmission line, the replacement of 58 towers between Tamworth and Liddell power station, and four substation upgrades, including in Tamworth. It created 150 jobs and provided benefits of $170 million to power customers and producers in NSW.
