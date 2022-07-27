The Northern Daily Leader
Police search for Jermaine Sands in Tamworth after arrest warrant issued for armed robbery and firearms charges

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:30am
AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a Tamworth man accused of guns and robbery allegations.

