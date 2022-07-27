AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a Tamworth man accused of guns and robbery allegations.
Police believe Jermaine Sands could be hiding out in the Tamworth area.
Advertisement
The 22-year-old is wanted on armed robbery offences as well as firearms charges.
The State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, as well as local police, have been searching for Sands but have not been able to track him down.
Detectives have now released several photos of Sands, including images of his tattoos, in a bid for public help to find him.
READ ALSO:
Police said Sands is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Straight Islander in appearance; has a medium build; is about 175cm tall; and has brown hair and brown eyes.
As well as Tamworth, police said Sands has links to the Bathurst and Walgett areas.
An arrest warrant has been issued and the public is warned not to approach Sands but contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.