POLICE have released images of a stolen Toyota Landcruiser missing for close to two weeks as a carjacking near Tamworth is investigated.
Officers have issued a fresh appeal for information after reports a woman carjacked the silver 2003 model four-wheel-drive as it travelled along Werris Creek Road on July 14.
Investigations have so far failed to track down the woman or the Toyota Landcruiser, which has number plates CA52EN.
The woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build and with brown hair and brown eyes.
Oxley officers were acting on intelligence that a wanted man was in the Werris Creek area when they said they spotted him behind the wheel of a car about 11:30am.
Police allege a pursuit was sparked, which ended in the 22-year-old man's arrest, but the woman fled.
Officers responded to reports she then carjacked the Toyota Prado and drove off.
No one was reported physically injured.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to contact Tamworth Police Station on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
