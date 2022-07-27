The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Oxley police appeal after Toyota Landcruiser carjacked on Werris Creek Road, near Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are searching for a silver Toyota Landcruiser after reports it was carjacked on Werris Creek Road. Picture by Oxley Police District

POLICE have released images of a stolen Toyota Landcruiser missing for close to two weeks as a carjacking near Tamworth is investigated.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.