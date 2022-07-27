ONE PERSON has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash on a busy Tamworth road on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Bligh Street, near the bowling club, just after 3:30pm after reports three vehicles had collided.
Two ambulances rushed to the scene and paramedics treated two people for the injuries they sustained in the crash.
It was a lucky escape for all involved with no serious injuries reported.
One person was taken to Tamworth hospital, they were in a stable condition at the time.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed no one was trapped.
Police officers and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were also deployed to the scene.
Emergency services remained working at the scene into the afternoon.
Motorists were urged to be cautious when travelling in the area.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
