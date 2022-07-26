A Tamworth nursing home has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 after several residents contracted the virus.
Bupa Tamworth told the Leader 10 of its residents tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the partial closure of the facility.
It comes as more than 1000 aged care homes across Australia reported COVID outbreaks over the weekend.
More testing at Bupa is under way, with staff isolating residents in their rooms in a bid to contain the outbreak.
"At Tamworth, 10 of our residents have tested positive. When an outbreak occurs, we follow guidance from the health authorities and the local Public Health Unit," a Bupa spokesperson said.
"Anyone entering the home must complete a RAT test before entering and wear a mask for duration of their visit. Team members also wear PPE for the duration of their shift."
Bupa confirmed it was following public health orders with all residents required to isolate in their room for a period of seven days.
The Leader has learnt visitor restrictions have also been introduced amid the outbreak.
"The current wave of community transmission is having a significant impact on aged care residents and team members, with 1 in 3 aged care homes across Australia dealing with a COVID outbreak," a Bupa spokesperson said.
The federal Department of Health and Aged Care reported 1013 active facility outbreaks across Australia over the weekend, up from 857 the previous week and 737 before that.
Nationally, the current outbreaks account for 12,596 resident cases and 6938 staff cases.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
