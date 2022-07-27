The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Inspector Helen McWilliam tells Gordon Copeland inquest in Moree job will stay with police officers for the rest of their lives

CB
By Cady Biddle
Updated July 27 2022 - 3:54am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EMOTIONAL EVIDENCE: Inspector Helen McWilliam has appeared at the inquest. Photos: File, Jacinta Dickins and New England Police District

The police officer who was the search controller in the efforts to find Moree man Gordon Copeland has told a coronial inquest the incident would affect those involved for life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.