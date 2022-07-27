New England MP Barnaby Joyce is mourning the loss of his father who has passed away overnight.
Jim Joyce, who was a long-term resident of the New England and lived in Woolbrook, died on Tuesday night.
He was 98 years old.
Mr Joyce has been absent from parliament in Canberra and returned to Tamworth on Monday.
He confirmed the death of his father in a statement on Wednesday morning.
"Barnaby Joyce is mourning the loss of his father Jim Joyce, aged 98, who sadly passed away last night," a spokesperson for Mr Joyce said.
"He appreciates the many kind wishes and thoughts being extended at this difficult time."
The Leader was told Mr Joyce has taken personal leave and was granted a pair from parliament.
