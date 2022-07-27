The Northern Daily Leader
Barnaby Joyce takes personal leave after the death of his father Jim Joyce

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2022 - 12:26am, first published 12:00am
In mourning: New England MP Barnaby Joyce. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file

New England MP Barnaby Joyce is mourning the loss of his father who has passed away overnight.

