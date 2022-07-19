URGENT calls for support to stamp out crime have been heard with more cops to join the local force, but leaders believe there's still more work to be done.
"As the property crime was increasing people were looking for answers and solutions - one of those solutions was to get more policing resources into our area," Tamworth mayor Russell Webb told the Leader.
Cr Webb had been part of the push to get at least eight additional experienced officers posted to the Oxley Police District.
He welcomed Monday's state government announcement that six would bolster the thin blue line locally in the next 12 months.
"It's great to hear that there are more police coming to the area," he said.
"I think the community in general will be very happy to know that there are more resources coming to the region."
He said the extra police would be crucial when it came to keeping a lid on the rampant property crime that gripped the city earlier this year, but noted there was more work to do in the youth space.
"I think that police resourcing is only part of the solution," he said.
He said crime prevention groups in both Gunnedah and Tamworth would continue to advocate for more funding for programs that supported at-risk juveniles to "get back on the rails".
Recruitment is set to get started for the six new sought-after police positions and the officers - and potentially their families - would relocate to the area.
Cr Webb said housing solutions were needed across the state and Tamworth council was working on strategies.
"It's all about trying to get our planning in order so that we can get more homes being built and being built quickly," he said.
"It's a very tough ask at the moment."
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson announced the new officers on Monday after a months-long campaign for more resourcing in the bush.
The local police union had been pushing for more experienced police to be posted to Tamworth to boost the proactive crime team and the domestic violence squad.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
