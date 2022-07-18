POLICE are remaining tight-lipped about the fresh lead into the death of a Werris Creek teenager more than two decades ago.
Stephen Smith's father and brother were flanked by Oxley police on Monday morning as they appealed for help to find answers into the death of the 17-year-old.
Advertisement
Detectives received new details that Stephen, who was found dead on the train tracks between Quirindi and Werris Creek in 1995, was the victim of an incident prior to his body being found.
Jason Smith, older brother of Stephen, told the Leader the new development was "encouraging".
"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster over the last few years, we've been given little bits of information, hopes get up and then they're dashed and you don't hear anything for a while," he said.
READ ALSO:
Oxley Superintendent Kylie Endemi said Strike Force Resolve detectives were reviewing the original investigation and seeking help in light of the new information.
"At this point in time we are unsure if that incident was intentional or accidental," she said.
"That is why it's extremely important that anyone who has any information please come forward to assist our investigation."
When questioned, police were unable to confirm the nature of the incident or how the new details were obtained, and are working to confirm the validity of the information.
"We know that there are people who must hold information, we need them to come forward to assist us and Stephen's family," Superintendent Endemi said.
Following an investigation and coronial inquest at the time of death it was found the 17-year-old died as a result of multiple injuries when he was hit by the train.
Describing his brother as someone who "loved life" and was the "life of the party", Mr Smith said answers would bring the family, and the community, closure.
"First and foremost it's about finding out what happened, once we know what happened I think the justice system will then take its course from there," he said.
"All of our communities, all of our youth, regardless of what race or colour you are, people should be safe to walk around their own communities."
The new information suggests Stephen was involved in an incident before being found dead on the train tracks.
Advertisement
"We're hopeful that this [new information] brings some answers," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith said no information was too small in the search for answers.
"Without new information this case may never be solved," he said.
"So I'd get back to encouraging the public people who may have heard seen, or know something now, matter how little you think the information is, to contact Tamworth police or contact Crime Stoppers."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.