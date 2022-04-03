The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Back the Blue: Oxley police fear potential disaster as statistics show property crime increase in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
April 3 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK THE BLUE: Police union branch vice chair Terry Melville and chair Brian Pegus fear a catastrophe could be on the cards if crime resources don't come soon. Photo: Peter Hardin

THE POTENTIAL for catastrophe is a concern that haunts police at all hours as they struggle to keep rising property crime under control with a stagnant number of cops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.