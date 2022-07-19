CARJACKERS smashed a window and assaulted a driver parked on Peel Street before stealing the vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Police are searching for the assailants after reports a man was sitting in a maroon Kia Sportage in Walgett about 7pm on Friday when he was approached by two strange men.
Officers were told the pair demanded cash, smashed the driver's side window and assaulted the man inside.
They grabbed the car keys and pulled the driver from the car, jumping in themselves.
The pair of men fled in the stolen Kia Sportage and drove along Peel Street before turning left into Euroka Street, police said.
An investigation was launched and officers discovered the maroon car abandoned a short time later on Bate Street.
Officers combed the crime scene and the car was forensically examined.
Police have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact Walgett Police Station on 6820 3999.
