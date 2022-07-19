The Northern Daily Leader
Police appeal for information after men assaulted driver and carjacked vehicle parked on Peel Street in Walgett

By Newsroom
July 19 2022 - 7:00am
APPEAL: Police have urged anyone with information to contact the station or Crime Stoppers. Photo: File

CARJACKERS smashed a window and assaulted a driver parked on Peel Street before stealing the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

