POLICE continue to push hard to bolster the blue line in the bush and the union in Tamworth has put together a list of their top priorities. An allocation of 1500 officers across the state was announced in 2018, the last 550 of which are expected to find out where they will be posted later this year. Tamworth's police union has called out to get their share. Tamworth's police association (PANSW) branch chair Brian Pegus told the Leader Tamworth's domestic violence squad and child protection register could do with extra hands on deck. The local force has just one officer supervising about 125 registered offenders on the child protection register across the district, Mr Pegus said. "And that's an area from Walcha to Wee Waa, Narrabri to Willow Tree," he added. "There's a risk and there's a resource that you need for that as well." READ ALSO: Mr Pegus said the city is only going to grow in the next five years and the next decade. "We need to be able to future police this town," he said. The immediate priority for the Tamworth association is to add positions to a specialist squad called the proactive crime team, which is crucial to busting property offences. Mr Pegus said moving resources around within the ranks can be done, but that can leave other sections of the police force short. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said he had met with police and the association to discuss their concerns, particularly around the child protection register and the proactive crime team. NSW Police told the Leader in a statement previously that resourcing is "flexible" in the district depending on crime trends, to ensure the most appropriate allocation of police, reduce violence and prevent crime.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/a3ea0558-0069-4acf-a3c3-b58e6e55d215.jpg/r0_166_4315_2604_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg