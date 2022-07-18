SIX NEW police positions will bolster the thin blue line in the Oxley district in a move that's brought relief to worn out cops and the frustrated community.
The local police union (PANSW) had been pushing for more experienced police to be posted to Tamworth to keep a lid on a dangerous property crime surge that rocked the city earlier this year.
"The community has earnt this," PANSW Tamworth chair Brian Pegus told the Leader.
"They have endured a long period of high volume crime that was really starting to have an effect."
Oxley Police District leaders will decide where to allocate the extra positions, but Mr Pegus said the union will advocate for a boost to the proactive (PCT) and domestic violence teams.
The specialist PCT squad can act covertly and dedicate time to targeting suspected offenders, patrolling hotspots and acting on intelligence.
It hadn't been expanded in decades.
"Certainly six is a significant number and will give us the experience and the resources to keep in front of the crime issues we have had," he said.
"I anticipate there will be very satisfied police in Tamworth and Oxley knowing that we will be able to get in front, and stay in front."
Mr Pegus said the timing was great off the back of the successful Strike Force Western Mongoose operation.
The six new officers will be recruited and deployed this financial year. They are part of an allocation of 1500 officers across the state which was announced in 2018.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said in a statement he welcomed the new police after a tireless joint campaign.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
