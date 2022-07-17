POLICE will front the media today in Tamworth after fresh leads came to light in the case of a man who died more than two decades ago.
Detectives have received new information in the case of a Werris Creek teenager Stephen Smith who was found dead on railway tracks in 1995.
Oxley police are again appealing for information and believe more people have answers into what happened to Stephen.
The body of the 17-year-old was found on railway tracks between Quirindi and Werris Creek on October 5, 1995.
Local police investigated the circumstances surrounding the death at the time - later subject to a Coronial inquest - which found Stephen died as a result of multiple injuries sustained when he was hit by a train.
Oxley detectives have reviewed the investigation into Stephen's death under Strike Force Resolve and, after receiving fresh information, are again appealing for assistance from the public.
Crime Manager Detective Acting Inspector Matthew O'hehir said detectives still believe there are members of the community with information relevant to this investigation.
"Stephen was last seen in Quirindi at some time after midnight possibly hitch hiking towards Werris Creek," he said.
"We have recently received new information that suggests Stephen may have been the victim of a separate, unrelated incident before his body was found on the train tracks some hours later.
"The information did not make it clear that this incident was intentional or accidental.
"Detectives are now working to determine if there is validity in this new information and we appeal to anyone who has information relating to this to call Tamworth police.
"Police continue to work with Stephen's family and the community to ensure all information is thoroughly investigated."
