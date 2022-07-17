The Northern Daily Leader
New information given to police in case of Stephen Smith who was found dead on railway tracks near Tamworth in 1995

By Newsroom
Updated July 17 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 9:09pm
New leads: The body of 17-year-old Stephen Smith was found on railway tracks between Quirindi and Werris Creek on October 5, 1995.

POLICE will front the media today in Tamworth after fresh leads came to light in the case of a man who died more than two decades ago.

