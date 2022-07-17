POLICE have ramped up the search to find a man missing from Gunnedah who disappeared after heaving a hotel.
Mitchell Matthew hasn't been seen since he walked out of a hotel on Barber Street on Friday night.
The 26-year-old's disappearance is out of character and family and friends, and now police, hold serious concerns for his whereabouts.
His family reported him missing on Saturday, and since then police have been searching for his whereabouts, and speaking to anyone who might have seen him.
Police said a SMS geo-targeting alert was issued on Sunday night to anyone in the Gunnedah area.
Officers said if you received a text from +61 444 444 444 phone number it was not a scam., but part of their search efforts to find Mr Matthew.
Police said Mitchell is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, between 170cm to 175cm tall, with a solid build, black hair and brown eyes.
Officers have been told he is known to frequent the Narrabri, Gunnedah and Tamworth areas.
Anyone who has seen or heard from Mr Matthew, or may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Oxley police or Crime Stoppers immediately.
