The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Medical episode delays Bruce Anthony Coss' trial in Moree, charged with murdering Darren Royce Willis in Bingara in 2010

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIAL: The supreme court murder trial was nearing the end of its second week in Moree after 45-year-old Bruce Royce Willis, inset, vanished from the town of Bingara, north of Tamworth, more than a decade ago. Photos: File, supplied

A MURDER trial has been put on ice after the defence barrister suffered a medical episode and had to fly back to Sydney on the next plane out for emergency treatment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.