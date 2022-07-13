'They've embraced it': O'Hallorans come around after Richie's code switch

With his father, uncle, and colleague all involved with the Tamworth Pirates, playing rugby was as obvious a choice as breathing for Richie O'Halloran.
So, when he decided to play AFL this year with the Tamworth Kangaroos after six years with the Pirates, it caused an uproar.
"I think it came from left field, they were a little bit perplexed," O'Halloran said.
But, with some gentle cajoling, they all came around and supported the 31-year-old's new passion.
O'Halloran is "thankful they gave me their blessing", and even said his father, Patrick, "sneaks" over to watch the Kangaroos occasionally before the rugby.
"He loves it, he's got a lot of friends down there from many years ago."
Last weekend's NAIDOC Round game between the Kangaroos and the Tamworth Swans was a clash for the ages. For O'Halloran, who played in the back line, it was a reminder of the great derbies that used to take place between the Pirates and the Tamworth Magpies.
"[My family has] embraced it now," he said.
"They love that there's a derby, I think they're all pushing to get the Tamworth Magpies back playing Pirates in some capacity.
"They just love the fact that the Roos play the Swans, it pulls people in and it's great for town."
O'Halloran's newfound love for Aussie Rules is all the more surprising considering his code switch was the result of a chance meeting with Danielle Abbott and her partner, Kangaroos assistant coach Ben Mitchell, on Fitzroy Street.
"Danielle is on the committee at the Roos," he said.
"She's a local girl and our fathers are quite good friends. Danielle actually came up with Ben to chat."
Having missed a good chunk of the rugby pre-season with cricket commitments, O'Halloran was receptive to the pair's impromptu pitch.
The former halfback said the initial switch to Aussie Rules was difficult, particularly given the different skill-sets and rules, but was pleasantly surprised to find his former rugby position had some transferrable aspects.
"The vision, moving the ball forward playing at fullback," O'Halloran said.
"As a halfback, a lot of my role was that vision and setting the play up, so you do have that opportunity playing in the backline."
But the awkward adjustment between footy codes did not prevent O'Halloran from appreciating the "free-flowing nature" of Aussie Rules, and he expects to keep playing for the Roos in future years.
Now more than halfway through the season, O'Halloran feels he is beginning to find his feet on the footy field. He is eager to continue improving his skills this weekend, when the Kangaroos take on the New England Nomads at No. 1 Oval.
"We're coming into some form, we've only lost the two games to the Swannies," he said.
"The Nomads had a good win against the Swans and Inverell [recently] ... and they look to have their students back."
