HIT-AND-RUN charges have been confirmed for a man accused of drink driving and running down two pedestrians, leaving one in a coma.
Prosecutors confirmed they would press ahead with three allegations against Daniel John Sams and listed three others as back-up charges in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday.
Solicitor Max Dixon from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, told the court lawyers would meet later this month to discuss issues in the matter.
"Agreed, Your Honour," defence solicitor Tammy White said.
The 37-year-old accused fronted court in person when he found out his case had progressed.
He has been on strict bail conditions, which were continued.
Magistrate Roger Prowse adjourned the matter to next month when it is expected Sams would enter pleas to the charges against him and be committed to the district court for either trial or sentencing.
"Thanks for coming," he told Sams.
Police allege Sams was behind the wheel of a Toyota Echo when he hit a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman as they walked along the edge of Manilla Road in Oxley Vale before midnight on January 8.
Sams is accused of fleeing the scene without helping the pair.
Emergency services rushed to the scene about 11:30pm and paramedics treated the man for serious head injuries before taking him to hospital.
The court previously heard the man had ended up in a coma in John Hunter Hospital.
The woman was not badly hurt.
Police combed the area and said the Toyota Echo was found abandoned on a nearby street. Sams was arrested soon after.
Sams is accused of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH); causing harm by misconduct while driving; and failing to stop; and assist after a crash causing GBH.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving, and negligent driving occasioning GBH were listed as back-up charges.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
