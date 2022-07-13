The Northern Daily Leader
Prosecutors confirm dangerous driving charge against Daniel John Sams after alleged hit-and-run on Manilla Road, Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 13 2022 - 7:30pm
PROGRESS: The man fronted Tamworth Local Court when the charges against him were locked in. Photo: File

HIT-AND-RUN charges have been confirmed for a man accused of drink driving and running down two pedestrians, leaving one in a coma.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

