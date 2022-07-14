The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Quirindi motorbike accident: 35-year-old man airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after accident on rural property

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EMERGENCY: The Westpac chopper was called to Quirindi after an accident on a nearby property. Photo: WRH

A 35-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with spinal injuries and a deep laceration to his neck after he was involved in a serious motorbike accident on a Quirindi property.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.