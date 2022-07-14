A 35-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with spinal injuries and a deep laceration to his neck after he was involved in a serious motorbike accident on a Quirindi property.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter (WRH) was tasked at midday on Thursday to carry out an urgent transfer from Quirindi Hospital to John Hunter Hospital.
The man was treated and stabilised on the scene by the critical care medical team, a spokesperson for WRH said.
"The man suffered serious neck injuries and a deep laceration to his neck following a motorbike accident on a property at Quirindi that had happened earlier," they said.
"The gentleman has since been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further medical treatment."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
