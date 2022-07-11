The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Peter John Booby fined $800 for drink driving in Tamworth after magistrate slammed his rum in plum pudding story

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 11 2022 - 10:58pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SENTENCING: The P-plater was fined $800 for drink driving. Photo: File

A SLICE of boiled plum pudding with rum as an ingredient could not possibly have pushed a P-plate driver over the legal blood alcohol limit, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.