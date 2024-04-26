Tamworth man to face multiple domestic violence-related charges

A 25-year-old man facing a string of domestic violence allegations has been refused bail in a Tamworth court.
Joshua Anthony Hooper made an application to be released on bail via video link from custody.
Hooper is facing a number of domestic violence-related charges including two counts of common assault; two charges of destroy or damage property; and two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.
The 25-year-old is also accused of two counts of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO) and interfering with a driver's control of a vehicle.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie opposed the bid for bail, citing concerns Hooper posed an unacceptable risk.
Sergeant Baillie said Hooper's record was "littered with domestic violence offences".
The court heard Hooper had allegedly threatened to kill the woman on multiple occasions.
"The prosecution has strong bail concerns there could be further serious offences, as well as for the protection of the complainant," Sergeant Baillie said.
"If found guilty of these charges, the court will be considering a custodial sentence - almost likely.
"The prosecution says there is an unacceptable risk and is opposed to bail today, no matter how strict."
The 25-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected to defend the allegations at a hearing in May.
Hooper's defence solicitor Katherine Walker said he was a young Aboriginal man with mental health issues "at risk" within the corrections system.
"We would concede Mr Hooper has a history of prior domestic violence offences, but that occurred in Tamworth and why we have proposed a bail address in Narrabri," she said.
Ms Walker said Hooper had been refused bail for almost a month and in that time had had time to reflect on his situation.
Being held at the Clarence Correctional facility, Ms Walker said Hooper, had been removed from his family support system.
Ms Walker said the 25-year-old's prior offending had been fuelled by drug use, however, he had referrals to complete drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs in the community.
"Mr Hooper is willing to comply with very strict bail conditions," she said.
"We are requesting bail out of Tamworth for the safety of the complainant," she said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the alleged facts of the matters before the court were concerning, noting Mr Hooper was the subject of an AVO when he's accused of going to the home of the complainant and assaulting her.
It's alleged while the woman was driving the 25-year-old made her lose control of the car by punching and smashing the dashboard.
Ms Soars refused bail and Hooper will next appear in court in May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.