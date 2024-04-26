The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tamworth man to face multiple domestic violence-related charges

By Emma Downey
April 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 25-year-old Tamworth man, whose history is "littered" with domestic violence offences, has had his bail application refused. Picture from file
A 25-year-old Tamworth man, whose history is "littered" with domestic violence offences, has had his bail application refused. Picture from file

A 25-year-old man facing a string of domestic violence allegations has been refused bail in a Tamworth court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.