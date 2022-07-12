A BOOZE ban and a $1500 fine have been dished out to a Tamworth bartender after he downed 20 rums and beers then crashed a car into a popular takeaway shop.
Jordan Tandy was sentenced for high-range drink driving in Tamworth Local Court on Monday.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Alison Lee said Tandy had done the traffic offenders' program. She handed up several references, including a letter of apology from the 26-year-old.
The court heard Tandy worked and studied, took responsibility for his actions, was very apologetic, and had reduced his alcohol intake to a "healthy" level since the crash, with the aim of cutting it out altogether.
Magistrate Roger Prowse congratulated Tandy on his newfound sobriety, because as of 4:06pm on July 11 - the time of sentencing - he could not let it pass his lips.
The court heard Tandy had no prior criminal history, and Mr Prowse said he had brought himself to the attention of the court spectacularly by colliding with the recently-renovated shopfront of TC's Takeaway in South Tamworth.
He said there had been no explanation about why Tandy was out driving on Goonoo Goonoo Road when the crash occurred about 4:30am on April 28.
He said it was aggravated by the fact he had a passenger with him, though no one was injured.
Tandy was convicted; handed an 18-month community corrections order with the added condition not to drink alcohol; fined $1500; and disqualified from driving for nine months.
He must have an interlock device fit for two years afterwards.
It included a discount for his early guilty plea.
Mr Prowse made no orders on a claim for more than $15,000 in compensation from the business.
Tandy was "cooperative with police and appeared genuinely remorseful" when he was arrested at the scene.
He blew more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit - 0.182 - when he was taken back to Tamworth Police Station.
