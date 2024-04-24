The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen admits to hanging out passenger window and filming police chase

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 24 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Samuel Hanslow was arrested after a car crashed into an electrical box on Goonoo Goonoo Road. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Logan Samuel Hanslow was arrested after a car crashed into an electrical box on Goonoo Goonoo Road. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A TEENAGER has admitted to hanging out the window of a speeding car and filming a police chase in the early hours of the morning in Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.