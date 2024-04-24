Teen admits to hanging out passenger window and filming police chase

A TEENAGER has admitted to hanging out the window of a speeding car and filming a police chase in the early hours of the morning in Tamworth.
Logan Samuel Hanslow appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday, April 24, after he was arrested following a police pursuit where he was a passenger in a stolen car.
The court heard the 18-year-old had been on Supreme Court bail for just two days before he was arrested at about 2am after the stolen SUV crashed into an electrical box on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
"He was on very strict bail from the Supreme Court ... he clearly has no regard for those conditions," police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court.
Hanslow pleaded guilty to being carried in the stolen car which allegedly reached speeds up to 120kmh during a chase overnight.
Police believe the SUV was previously stolen from a home on Kurrawan Street.
Hanslow is not charged with the police pursuit or stealing the SUV.
The Leader understands a 15-year-old boy, alleged to be the driver of the car, remains in hospital following the crash.
The 18-year-old's Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Sean Mabin offered up a number of strict conditions and applied for Hanslow to be released on bail.
Mr Mabin told the court the teenager was only a passenger in the car, but admitted he was in breach of his bail which required him to abide by a curfew and be of good behaviour.
Sergeant Baillie opposed granting Hanslow bail and said although he was only a passenger in the car, it is still a "serious offence".
He said the prosecution was concerned about Hanslow committing further serious offences and endangering the community.
The court heard the 18-year-old has a number of other charges before the court including an alleged police pursuit; driving recklessly, furiously or dangerously; and driving a conveyance taken without consent of the owner.
Hanslow has pleaded not guilty to these charges which are alleged to have occurred in February 2024.
The court heard the 18-year-old had previously been refused bail in the local court, but was granted Supreme Court bail on April 22, 2024.
Magistrate Julie Soars said Hanslow now had a "build up" of matters which involved further serious offending.
Ms Soars told the court she was not satisfied the proposed bail conditions would reduce the risks raised by the prosecution.
"I have to refuse him bail," she said.
Hanslow will remain in custody until his next court date in May.
