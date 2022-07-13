PAIN RELIEF for children is feverishly flying off the shelves as Tamworth stores struggle to keep up with demand in the wake of rising respiratory viruses.
Cases of influenza, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have taken hold, flooring kids in Tamworth, and sending parents struggling to get their hands on the medicine.
Popular ibuprofen brand Nurofen for children is becoming hard to come by for Tamworth parents.
But even the generic brands are under strain, Good Price Pharmacy pharmacist Elsteth Thomas told the Leader.
"Our shelves have been bare for a little while now which has been frustrating," she said.
"I know we've fielded several calls a day from people just trying to search all the possible avenues to get something to their kids."
She compared it to the beginning of COVID's second wave when supply dwindled as people stocked up.
The swathe of respiratory viruses has already seen emergency departments in the Hunter New England hit with up to a third more patients at this time of year.
Nurofen for children is in stock at Priceline Pharmacy in Tamworth, but intern pharmacist Fehim Mehmood said the store has been piling up on orders to meet demand.
"[Customers] want to keep one extra bottle at home in case of an emergency and not be rushed to hospital or call the GPs, which are already being overburdened," he said.
"If it's not possible in one pharmacy, we ask from other pharmacies if they have any extra stock which has not moved that day and we refer that patient to the pharmacy."
If the pain relief medicine designed for a certain age group is unavailable, there are alternatives.
Ms Thomas said changing the dosage of the medicine can work provided they consult a medical professional to ensure they are using the appropriate dosage per weight of their child.
"It is frequently done and it does help us work around shortages like this," she said.
"But it's really important that people take that step to actually check in with a professional who can help them calculate an appropriate dose."
