POLICE have confirmed a man is assisting police with their investigations after a major police operation closed a main highway south of Tamworth on Wednesday.
Police said traffic on the New England Highway at Willow Tree was flowing again by about 4pm, after two lanes were closed earlier on Wednesday as emergency services worked.
Some delays for travellers should still be expected.
Police have remained tight-lipped about the details surrounding the operation so far, but told the Leader no one was seriously injured in the incident.
A MAJOR police operation has closed the New England Highway south of Tamworth and it is understood one person is now in custody.
Emergency services have raced to the scene near Ardglen, south of Willow Tree, about 3pm on Wednesday.
Several police vehicles including highway patrol, the dog squad and other uniformed officers were seen travelling at speed under lights and siren to get to the incident.
Travellers reported significant delays trying to get through on the main route between Sydney and Tamworth as one northbound lane and one southbound lane was closed to traffic.
A number of police units remain at the scene, along with ambulance paramedics.
Police confirmed one person was arrested on the highway.
This situation is developing.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
