NEW serious allegations have delayed sentencing for a man who drove a stolen ute through suburban Tamworth streets at speeds of more than 145km per hour during a police chase.
Jai Lake, 21, fronted Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday to find out his fate for the police pursuit offences, but was told it was difficult to finalise that matter while he had other more serious charges before the court.
He had pleaded guilty to police pursuit, driving a stolen car, and driving despite never holding a license, which relate to a dramatic chase in dead of night on May 15.
Magistrate Mal MacPherson ordered a sentencing assessment report and delayed the case until September.
"All these matters are going over ... when your other more serious matters are being dealt with," he told Lake, who appeared via video link from Broken Hill Correctional Centre.
Lake has not been required to enter pleas for the fresh charges.
The pursuit offences were levelled after officers dedicated to a property crime operation spotted a blue Holden ute after midnight in West Tamworth, which had earlier been reported stolen.
Police said it was travelling at speed on Cole Road and flashed its headlights at the cop car.
Officers followed and saw the ute cross to the wrong side of the road. It was spotted again on Robert Street just before 1am and a pursuit was sparked.
Officers clocked the ute travelling at speeds "in excess" of 140km per hour, according to police facts.
The ute sped up to an estimated 145km per hour and officers called off the chase due to the "very real potential of a serious incident occurring, which would have been catastrophic", the facts show.
Lake was seen getting out of the car when it stopped and officers followed him on foot into a backyard, where he was arrested.
The keys to the ute were found nearby.
Separate matters were also adjourned to September, relating to allegations of damaging police car windows, among other property charges.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
