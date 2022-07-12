Goonoo Goonoo Pastoral Company has won approval to develop a 999-head feedlot at Loomberah, subject to 38 conditions of consent, following a lengthy Tamworth Regional Council debate.
Loomberah landholders fought hard against the proposal from the get-go, with the majority of councillors saying it came down to legal requirements versus community responsibility.
Cr Bede Burke, who supported the DA, moved an alteration to strengthen conditions around environmental impacts surrounding odour, soil and water testing.
"This has been a very traumatic experience for councillors and the Loomberah community, and I'm sure for the proponent," he said.
"My main concern rests with the storing and stockpiling of manure and the subsequent spreading of that manure."
Cr Judy Coates said while there "has been no social license granted" to the community for the development, from a legal perspective it ticks the boxes, and with a heavy heart acknowledged there is no reason not to approve the DA.
"Best practice is an integral part of any activity - from health to engineering - and should sit alongside cost-effective practice and should apply in all aspects of the proposed development, be it odour control, noise, water or soil degradation," she said.
"However, with the 38 conditions it will go a long way to ensure that the concerns by the residents will be monitored, managed and mitigated."
Cr Helen Tickle said while there have been many concerns raised, she's satisfied they've been fairly and adequately addressed.
"The feedlot is a legitimate DA permissible within the zoning, it is to be built and operated to industry standards. Council haven't made these standards up, they are industry standards," she said.
Refusing to support the DA because of its impact on neighbouring properties, among other issues, was Cr Steve Mears, Cr Mark Rodda and Cr Marc Sutherland.
"I fear approving this development may incentivise future developers to circumvent, or ignore council processes because there is a financial benefit in doing so, and avoids the important scrutiny of public consultation that occurs prior to development approval and construction," Cr Rodda said.
Cr Phil Betts and Russell Webb also supported the feedlot proposal, while Cr Brooke Southwell was absent.
Matthew Pittman, whose family has lived and farmed at Loomberah for 113 years said there's been no consultation from the applicant or a representative on their behalf to discuss the impacts the proposed feedlot will have on the community.
"Our concerns for the future are valid, and must be taken into consideration," he told the room.
"Where will council be when our children are unwell from airborne pathogens, and microorganisms produced at the feedlot, and transmitted in the dust?
"When our groundwater is contaminated, and no longer suitable for stock and domestic purposes, what happens then?"
The developer, Goonoo Goonoo Pastoral Company's Tony Haggarty, didn't make representations to the council at the meeting.
The development application was knocked back last year, but was brought back to council after the proponent launched a section 8.2 review of the decision.
