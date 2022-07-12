The Northern Daily Leader
Goonoo Goonoo Pastoral Company wins Tamworth Regional Council approval for 999-head Lloma feedlot

Caitlin Reid
July 12 2022 - 7:30pm
GREEN LIGHT: A 999-head feedlot at Lloma on Pendene Road, Loomberah has won planning approval. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Goonoo Goonoo Pastoral Company has won approval to develop a 999-head feedlot at Loomberah, subject to 38 conditions of consent, following a lengthy Tamworth Regional Council debate.

