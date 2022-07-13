FUEL THEFTS are on the rise with thousands of litres stolen across the region recently, and property owners have been warned they could fall prey if they don't lock up properly.
A Toyota Landcruiser and a trailer full of diesel were taken from a property on Ashford Road in Inverell during the night last week.
Advertisement
Police found the Toyota the next day at Wallangarra - about two hours north - with its tools missing.
A short time later the diesel trailer was found emptied and dumped on the side of the road back in Inverell, on Elsmore Road.
Police from the Rural Crime Prevention Team are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as they investigate.
The incident was part of a major fuel theft trend happening across the state, with nearly 2000L of diesel stolen from Walgett in northern NSW last month.
The fuel was taken from a truck, a tractor and an overhead tank on the property.
Police said the tank was damaged during the theft and a large amount of diesel was spilt on the ground.
Rural police are investigating and appealing for information.
Police said there are a large amount of smaller thefts being reported across the state as the cost of fuel remains steady at more than $2 per litre.
There was also a large diesel theft reported in the Murrumbidgee Police District earlier this month.
NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team zone coordinator Detective Sergeant Damien Nott said he had seen an increase in fuel thefts recently.
READ ALSO:
"Our strategy is to provide information about what we call target hardening," he said.
"Strategies that producers can take to make sure that they reduce the chances of becoming a victim of theft.
Detective Sergeant Nott said all properties are at risk, especially in the current climate of historically high fuel prices.
"It can be large scale, broad acre properties that are obviously going to have larger amounts of fuel on property, right down to small operators," he said.
Advertisement
"We're not seeing any particular patterns - if you've got fuel, you're potentially a victim."
Detective Sergeant Nott encouraged any victim of fuel theft to report it so the matter can be passed along to specialist investigators.
"But the biggest message is that prevention is better than cure," he said.
More tips about keeping fuel tanks safe and secure are on the NSW Police website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.