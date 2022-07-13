The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW Police Force Rural Crime Prevention team issues warning to rural properties after diesel stolen from Inverell, Walgett, Coleambally

Tim Piccione
Anna Falkenmire
By Tim Piccione, and Anna Falkenmire
July 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THEFT RISK: Rural property owners are being warned to put safety measures in place to avoid opportunistic fuel thieves. Picture: File

FUEL THEFTS are on the rise with thousands of litres stolen across the region recently, and property owners have been warned they could fall prey if they don't lock up properly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.