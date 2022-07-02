UNEXPECTED hold-ups in the prosecutors' office have delayed the case of a man accused of running down a pedestrian and leaving him on the side of the road.
Tamworth Local Court heard earlier this week that the Crown needed extra time past the usual deadline of six months to confirm which charges it would press ahead with against 37-year-old Daniel John Sams.
"It's not ready to proceed at the moment Your Honour," solicitor Andrew Paslow for the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, told the court.
Defence solicitor Tammy White did not argue against a short delay.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the matter for two weeks, noting it would take the matter just a few days past the six-month mark.
"I'll grant that extension," she said.
The court heard the solicitor in charge of the case was working on it now after being caught up with other matters which ran overtime.
Sams will front court again later this month. His strict bail conditions were continued.
The police case is that Sams was behind the wheel of a Toyota Echo when it hit the man and a 28-year-old woman as they walked along the edge of Manilla Road in Oxley Vale at about 11:30pm on January 8.
Sams is accused of fleeing the scene without helping the pair, and has also been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
The man was treated for serious head injuries and ended up in a coma in John Hunter Hospital.
The woman was not badly hurt.
Police said the Toyota Echo was found abandoned nearby and Sams was arrested.
He has not entered pleas to six driving-related allegations levelled against him, including one charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm while under the influence.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
