A BARTENDER who downed 20 rums and beers before smashing through the shopfront of a South Tamworth takeaway store could be forced to cough up more than $15,000 for the damage.
Tamworth Local Court heard 26-year-old Jordan Tandy was more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he got behind the wheel and drove along Goonoo Goonoo Road just after 4am on April 28.
Police were called after his vehicle smashed through the recently-renovated front of TC's Takeaway shop in South Tamworth.
He told officers at the scene that he would be over the limit, according to the police facts.
"I should not have been driving," he said.
Tandy represented himself in court earlier this week when he pleaded guilty to the single charge of high-range drink driving, the first offence of its kind on his record.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned his sentencing for a week to allow him to try and seek some legal advice.
He also had to arrange his certificate of completion for undertaking the traffic offenders' program.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said a claim for compensation of more than $15,000 had been lodged after the business was left battered by the crash.
Tandy was arrested at the scene and blew a reading of 0.182 at Tamworth Police Station.
He told officers he had consumed about 20 cans or bottles of beer and rum before he took to the road, which was wet at the time.
He had a passenger with him in the vehicle but no one was physically injured.
"The accused was cooperative with police and appeared genuinely remorseful for his actions," the police facts said.
Pete Balsao had owned and lived in the popular takeaway store for more than two decades, and told the Leader in the aftermath of the crash that he was woken by a "big bang".
He said the renovations had taken two-and-a-half years to finish.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
