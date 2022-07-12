A VAN offering support to people living out of Tamworth will drive away leaving them with better knowledge of what services are available and a road to access resources.
Tamworth Family Support Services' new van means the organisation can travel to people who live in Manilla, Barraba, Somerton, Nundle and more for the first time.
The service has been a long time coming, children youth and family manager Julie Green said.
"Now we've got the van, we're actually able to go to the people rather than the people come to us," she said.
"In times like we're in now, people find transport difficult with petrol prices going up, etc.
"Especially coming from Barraba, and even Nundle as well, so being able to take our programs out to those people will have a significant impact on them."
Transported across the region will be supportive playgroups and community events such as a pool day, as well as important information.
Community development worker Rebecca Butler will be one of the people taking support services, resources and information referral pathways to community in the van.
"It will just give people access to the same resources that Tamworth has, because a lot of your remote areas don't actually have resources that they can build on, or people that actually go to those towns," she said.
"If we can go there and give them those resources, that's going to break down a lot of barriers.
"It's just about giving people options, and making them realise that there are things out there that can actually help."
