THOUSANDS of ratepayer dollars will have to be forked out following an 'unforgivable' act of vandalism.
The Carter Street sporting fields have been damaged and in need of repairs after vehicles were used to make burnouts on the grass on Saturday night.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said the act was "extremely disappointing" and "just not acceptable".
"These vandals cause so much damage and so much disruption to people playing sport," Cr Webb said.
"I beg the people out there who want to do this stuff to think about who you are hurting."
It's believed the incident is not isolated, with similar acts happening in carparks and public spaces all across the city.
And due to the increase in burnout vandalism more cameras are being installed in public carparks to catch the offenders.
Cr Webb said due to the time of year it would be "very hard" to get the oval back in "tip-top" shape and would take away valuable time, money and resources from council.
"The cost of this clean up falls back on the council which in turn falls back on the community, the ratepayers," he said.
With what Cr Webb deemed one of the most "advanced and elaborate" CCTV systems in regional NSW, he was certain the vandals would be caught.
"They will get caught, and they will be charged and there will be penalties," he said.
"These people will be taken to court, they could be fined heavily and they could lose their license."
An investigation is under way to catch the vandals.
