The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Council turns to Australian Local Government Association for aid getting $20 million for Organic Waste Recycling Facility

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
July 10 2022 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REDOUBLED EFFORTS: Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the council is hoping to convince the local government association to help getting funding for a recycling upgrade. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Tamworth council has redoubled efforts to convince the chief local government peak organisation to lobby for more financial aid for council recycling efforts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.