THE COST of building Tamworth's first Organic Waste Recycling Facility has blown out to more than $20 million, and the local council thinks it's only fair that the state flips the bill.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said the project had been pushed upon the council by state legislation - so he wants to see the government chip in.
"I think it's fundamental that we get it right, and I think it's a fair ask," he said.
The NSW Government's NSW Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041 includes a ban on organic material being placed in landfill after 2030.
The proposed facility at Gidley Appleby Road will be able to process organic waste such as food scraps and turn it into a sellable compost.
But, the council said it's recent tenders have indicated the cost of construction has increased rapidly due to a lack of contractors and supply change issues.
Councillors have decided to formally write to Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson to ask for his support in securing state funding.
Mr Anderson told the Leader he'll consider the request, but he wants to see everyone do more in the waste space.
"My focus is looking at renewables," he said.
"We have to get smarter and more efficient at what we do, we just can't keep dumping our waste.
"We need to think about some of the waste opportunities that could be turned into renewable energy - whether it be biogas or biomass, chook manure, vegetables or agricultural offcuts - all of that can be turned into energy."
He said he's been in discussions with a number of local businesses that are already looking at ways to turn waste into energy.
The council has already secured $3 million for the project through the NSW Environmental Trust.
Cr Webb said the costs associated with the project are "excessive" and would likely be in excess of $20 million given the current climate.
But, if they can get it off the ground it will benefit the whole community.
"Most local governments are not going to be able to afford to build such a facility, but we've found ourselves in a position where we've got to do something," he said.
"I personally hope, that into the future, if we do get this facility up and running we might be able to do some contract work for other local government areas.
"It's not just better for Tamworth, it's not just better for our region - it's better for the state that we manage our waste in a better way."
