Council's $3m in funds for recycling facility hang in the balance

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
March 23 2022 - 6:30am
NEW FACILITY: Tamworth Regional Council is hopeful the Enviromental Trust will approve new project milestones to bring its organic waste facility to life. Photo: TRC

THE COUNCIL could have to fork out $3 million towards its proposed Organic Waste Recycling Facility and repay any grant funds spent if the NSW Environmental Trust (ET) doesn't agree to shift the milestones for the project.

