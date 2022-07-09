A LUSCIOUS landscape is on show at Chaffey Dam with the water level continuing to hover at more than 100 per cent for almost an entire year - its longest stint at the top in more than a decade.
Tamworth's main water supply hit 100 per cent in August 2021 and has not dipped below since.
It not only marked the first time since the augmentation that Chaffey Dam started to spill, but the water source hasn't lapped at its edges for that long since 2012.
Data from Water NSW shows Chaffey hit 100 per cent at the end of July 2010, dipped down to about 98 per cent then was full again by June 2011.
It remained spilling for about 11 months, until the end of May 2012.
The supply surged from 13 per cent in early 2020 to 100 per cent by mid-2021 after the drought broke.
The huge Split Rock Dam has reached 73 per cent - its highest point since 2013. Keepit Dam is at 99.2 per cent full.
More than 31mm has been clocked in Tamworth's official rain gauge this month.
It's a lot less than Hunter totals this week, with the New England Highway remaining closed at Singleton and Maitland due to flooding.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
