The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tamworth supply Chaffey Dam at 100 per cent for longest time in a decade as Split Rock and Lake Keepit hold plenty of water

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 9 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A LUSCIOUS landscape is on show at Chaffey Dam with the water level continuing to hover at more than 100 per cent for almost an entire year - its longest stint at the top in more than a decade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.