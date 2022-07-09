IT'S NOT great news for gliders as the greater glider has officially been declared an endangered species despite the concerted efforts of wildlife warriors to ensure their future in the local area.
The flying marsupials are vulnerable to deforestation, with land clearing blamed for their escalating threat of extinction.
Even at the Aussie Ark conservation site in Barrington Tops, gliders have been left with sparse tree canopy to travel between.
Supervising ranger Tyler Gralton said clearing affects the genetic diversity of the species, increasing the risk of extinction.
"Any time you have a lack of genetic diversity, you see diseases start to proliferate," he said.
Aussie Ark is trying to provide an "insurance population" for the species.
One of the key tactics in the species saving toolkit is the installation of nest boxes - designed to replicate tree hollows - which the gliders can use to breed.
Mr Gralton said the conservation group is now 10 per cent of the way towards its goal of installing 1000 nest boxes in the Barrington Tops.
However, he said it's a bit of a waiting game to accurately gauge the impact the boxes have.
"It takes time for these animals to consider them a place to move into," he said.
"When you start putting these man-made objects out there, there is time [needed] there.
"Even if we were to have all the thousand nest boxes out there, it'd be months before they started to actually utilise them."
Despite the challenges, there are already gliders moving into their new homes.
Mr Gralton said some of them had even become comfortable enough to start families.
"Seeing that greater glider in that nest box is a huge milestone for us," he said.
"Because at the end of the day, that's what you're putting them out there and hoping for."
However, even with with the time and care given to the gliders by rangers, not all threats can be mitigated.
Extreme weather recently has had a major impact - trees around the site have been ripped from their foundations, threatening to undo progress made with nest boxes.
Aussie Ark is calling for donations for its Australian Wildlife Flood Appeal to assist other animals on the verge of extinction.
