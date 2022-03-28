The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Organic Waste Recycling Facility: residents raise a stink over proposed organic waste facility

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
March 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT HAPPY: Appleby Against Pollution Association group members Jill and Richard Morphett, Sharon Mains and David McKinnon. Photo: Peter Hardin

RESIDENTS have raised fresh concerns over a proposed Organic Waste Recycling Facility on the outskirts of Tamworth, and the possibility it will recycle animal by-products in the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid began her role as a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in 2021. Before that she was a reporter in the Hunter Valley. She reports on a range of issues including education, property, council and general news. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.