FROM times of crisis to crime surges, or the COVID-19 pandemic, local police have put on a brave face and risen to whatever challenge was thrown their way.
The Oxley Police District recognised diligent officers from across the region at its annual awards ceremony in Tamworth on Thursday.
From a detective involved in the brave arrest of two of the most wanted men in Australia, to the officers who helped search for the trapped, injured or deceased during the black summer bushfires in the New England, the awards and the stories behind them paid homage to their service.
Oxley Superintendent Kylie Endemi said families sent their loved ones off to work in the police force every day never knowing what a shift might bring.
"I stand in awe of what you continue to do on a daily basis, I know the communities you serve stand with me in that regard," she told the crowd of officers, staff and family members.
Head of the Western Region Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said it had been a very busy and challenging couple of years for police - whether it was stamping out crime or telling people to stay inside.
He said anyone recognised with a police award always brushed it off with: "Just doing my job, boss".
But, he said the horrors police can be exposed to at work was unimaginable, and yet they constantly showed up.
"They always rise to the occasion," he said.
Tamworth-based Detective Sergeant Graham Goodwin was awarded the Region Commander's Commendation for arrests made in October 2015 that went down in history.
With no cover and a distinct disadvantage, he worked with the Tactical Operations Unit during a successful joint operation to arrest two of Australia's most wanted criminals at a remote Elong Elong property.
It was a dangerous mission, there was no cover, and the offenders had developed high levels of bushcraft over the years and the ability to evade capture.
They were wanted across a number of states for charges like murder and shooting at police.
More than a dozen Oxley police were recognised with National Emergency Medals for their deployments up to the New England area when deadly and dangerous bushfires tore through the community of Wytaliba.
The event at West Leagues Club marked the final awards ceremony Superintendent Endemi would attend as the district's commander.
She is taking up a post as the top cop in Newcastle later this year.
She told the group of police and unsworn staff that she appreciated every single one of them like they were her second family.
"I am blessed to have been your commander," she said.
Assistant Commissioner Greentree said it was sad but true that the time was coming to farewell Superintendent Endemi from the area - a loss he said would be felt across the entire region.
He said she had been a warm, wonderful leader who had always put her team first.
Awards included the National Medal and National Police Service Medal, National Emergency Medal, Clasps to National Medal, NSW Police Medal, NSW Police Medal for Diligent and Ethical Service Clasps, NSW Police Medallion for Diligent and Ethical Service 15 year lapel pin, the Region Commander's Commendation and the Central North Police District Certificate of Merit.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
