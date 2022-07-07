A NIGHT out during the country music festival night out has landed a woman in court for the first time after she refused to leave a pub then pinched a police officer as they tried to arrest her.
Tamworth Local Court heard Jane O'Hara, 54, had had "the book thrown at her" after she failed to leave a venue, attempted to re-enter, and remained inside it during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in April.
She then resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer, as three police tried to apprehend her and three horseback officers directed them.
The farmhand was fined $300 and hit with two good behaviour orders.
Extra conditions were imposed, including that she not drink alcohol in a licensed venue and that she must not be intoxicated in public.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston submitted the offending was minor, extremely out of character and said the farmhand was going through a "perfect storm" of difficult circumstances at the time.
He said he had seen footage of the offending and the assault was a pinch to the arm, with the entire ordeal only lasting between three and five seconds.
The court heard the bouncer at the pub had also thrown in his "two bobs".
"She's extremely embarrassed and I don't think this woman would ever trouble the court again," Mr Johnston said.
He handed up references - which the court heard spoke highly of her - and said she accepted her behaviour was inappropriate.
Magistrate Julie Soars said assaulting a police officer was a serious matter.
"The court has to be cautious and support police officers just going about their duties," she said.
"Of course, it can't happen again."
Ms Soars said she was somewhat lenient in her sentencing and said the fact that O'Hara had no criminal record to her name was something to be proud of.
She was fined for the charge of failing to leave premises when required.
She was not penalised for re-entering or attempting to re-enter premises, or for being an excluded person who remained in the vicinity of a licensed premises.
A 12-month order handed down was for resisting or hindering arrest, while a 15-month order was for the police assault.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
