CASH and tobacco was stolen from a Tamworth petrol station on the weekend and police have released CCTV as part of a public appeal for help.
Tamworth police were called to the Coles Service Station on Bridge Street just before 9pm on Saturday after reports a man had entered and demanded goods before fleeing on foot.
Oxley police Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader there were people out there who would know who was involved.
"We need assistance from the community," he said.
No one was injured in the ordeal.
The man managed to obtain a quantity of cash and tobacco, police said.
Officers have released an image of a man they believe could assist their investigation.
He is described as being a male aged between 40 and 50, about 170cm tall, with a black moustache and of slim build.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
