Weather records have tumbled across the New England North West, with virtually the entire region recording sub-zero temperatures on Thursday morning.
Glen Innes recorded the chilliest temperature in NSW, registering an arctic minus 8.7 degrees at the Bureau of Meteorology site at the airport in the early hours.
With an apparent temperature as low as minus 12.5 degrees, it was the town's coldest morning so far in 2022.
Locals shared photos which showed the water from a garden hose frozen in a vertical structure, still stable as late as 9am.
Andrew Causer said the water from a dripping tap froze solid overnight, leaving the extraordinary winter structure.
The sub-zero temperatures stretched across much of the region, with thermometers in Tamworth measuring minus 1.4, Quirindi minus 1.9, Inverell minus 5, Guyra minus 3.3, Barraba minus 2.4, Armidale minus 1.5, Narrabri minus 1 and Moree minus 0.7 dipping below zero.
Tamworth is likely to endure another week with overnight temperatures in the very low single digits, heading back negative next Thursday, according to the bureau's seven-day outlook.
Tamworth Regional Weather founder David Farrenden said there's a slim chance of snow on Friday, dependent on moisture.
He said snow has been threatening for weeks, and though circumstances are yet to line up perfectly, they will do so sometime in 2022.
"We'll certainly see snow getting on through winter," he said.
"At the moment the snow events; either the moisture hasn't been lining up with the cold temps, or the cold temps haven't been lining up with the moisture.
"So that's the problem we've got at the moment. You need both to line up to get any snow."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
