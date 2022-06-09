The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Postponed 2022 Tamworth Country Music Festival deemed 'a success' despite accommodation issues

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated June 9 2022 - 8:29am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FESTIVAL REVIEW: Tamworth Country Music Festival manager Barry Harley said looking back, the postponed April festival was a success given the circumstances. Photo: Caitlin Reid

WHILE the city braced itself for big losses with the postponed 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival, stakeholders were left pleasantly surprised with the April date.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.