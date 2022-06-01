The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bingara murder trial: court told Bruce Anthony Coss said he was 'going to kill' Darren Royce Willis before allegedly striking him with bat

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 2 2022 - 1:06am, first published June 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VANISHED: Darren Royce Willis was allegedly murdered. Photo: Supplied

"I'M GONNA kill him" was said by a man the same night he allegedly murdered his neighbour with a baseball bat, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.